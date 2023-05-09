Early morning storms, humid & 80s with additional storms later today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are again tracking a line of thunderstorms moving in from the north this morning.

Storms should remain below severe criteria but locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and pea size hail can be expected. Morning temperatures are quite warm in the 60s and 70s with a muggy feel to start the day. This line of storms should continue to track to the south through the early morning and we will have an opportunity to dry out by mid-morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs reaching the low to middle 80s. A weak front will move through later today and will trigger some widely scattered thunderstorms.

Things should be quiet overnight with some areas of fog and slightly less humid conditions for Wednesday morning, lows will be in the lower 60s. Wednesday should be the nicest day of the week with mainly sunny skies and some passing clouds, highs will reach the low to middle 80s again. A center of low pressure will move out of Texas Wednesday evening and could trigger a few isolated storms across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday evening.

We will remain warm and humid for Thursday and Friday with additional chances for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms.

