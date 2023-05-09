Dry Overnight | Scattered Storms Late Tomorrow

We’re still mainly dry late this afternoon and skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A weak front will continue moving through into the evening hours and this could trigger some widely scattered thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be mainly south of the Tennessee River and stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain at times will be possible.

Things should be quiet overnight with some areas of fog and slightly less humid conditions for Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the lower 60s and we’ll warm up back into the low and mid 80s again by the afternoon. Wednesday should be the nicest day of the week with mainly sunny skies and some passing clouds. A center of low pressure will move out of Texas Wednesday evening and could spark a few isolated storms across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday evening.

We will remain warm and humid for Thursday and Friday with additional chances for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.