Devyn Keith’s defense team granted continuance in bench trial

Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith extended the local state of emergency until May...
Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith extended the local state of emergency until May 18, 2020.(Source: City of Huntsville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The legal defense team for a Huntsville City Councilman accused of stealing from multiple Walmart locations in the area filed a motion to have his bench trial continued Monday.

Devyn Keith was arrested in February for allegedly stealing from multiple Walmart locations between November 2022 and February 2023. Documents obtained by WAFF in February show Keith allegedly stole 31 different times from Walmarts in Huntsville.

The judge granted the defense its continuance Tuesday.

Keith’s legal defense team filed a motion to continue the bench trial citing the need for more time to review evidence Monday. Court records show the legal team received the video evidence from the prosecution but the defense attorney was unclear what incident the video they saw was related to.

The defense team also cited computer software issues preventing the video from playing. The defense also said the defendant did not get to watch the videos with his team.

Court records show the assistant district attorney assigned to the case said she was not opposed to a continuance.

