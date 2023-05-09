Chick-Fil-A Athens to close for the summer

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Chick-Fil-A Athens located at 1291 U.S. Hwy. 72 East, will be closing its doors for the summer to receive a full remodel.

The remodel will begin on May 31 and it is estimated to reopen in September, assuming there are no delays.

“Chick-Fil-A Athens looks forward to remaining [a] part of the community and continuing to serve our customers with great food and remarkable service,” a Chick-Fila-A statement read.

