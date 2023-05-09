Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Chick-Fil-A Athens to close for the summer

Chic-Fil-A Athens to close for the summer
Chic-Fil-A Athens to close for the summer(WH)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Chick-Fil-A Athens located at 1291 U.S. Hwy. 72 East, will be closing its doors for the summer to receive a full remodel.

The remodel will begin on May 31 and it is estimated to reopen in September, assuming there are no delays.

“Chick-Fil-A Athens looks forward to remaining [a] part of the community and continuing to serve our customers with great food and remarkable service,” a Chick-Fila-A statement read.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge
Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
King (left) and Ricks (right) were arrested on May 6 for operating an unlicensed nightclub.
Two arrested for operating unlicensed nightclub in Decatur

Latest News

WAFF 48 reporting
City leaders gear up for HydroFest
Driver hits canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur
Driver hits canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur
Sparkman Dr., Jordan Lane intersection closed due to multi-vehicle wreck
Muscle Shoals High School student arrested for making terrorist threat
Financial expert talks financial planning, the path to wealth