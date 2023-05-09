Austin Middle School student arrested Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Austin Middle School in Decatur was arrested on Tuesday after he stated during class that he had a gun.

The student was immediately pulled from the classroom once he made the statement and searched. No weapon was found. The student was disciplined for what he said, but he was eventually arrested when he did not comply with the school resource officer (SRO).

Parents and guardians were notified of what happened. Classes resumed as normal after the situation was resolved.

