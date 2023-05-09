Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Add more green to the garden this spring

The 2023 Hosta and Companion Plant Sale is set for May 13.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2023 Hosta and Companion Plant Sale is set for Saturday at the Ayers Farm Farmers Market in Huntsville.

The Hosta Society of North Alabama is a group of people who have a love for hostas. There will be Hosta “Snake Eyes,” which have green leaves with white streaks resembling snake eyes. To learn about other products at the sale, watch the video at the top of this story.

The sale is 8 a.m. - noon. To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?
Jesse Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back...
Tennessee man wanted for 2022 attempted murder arrested in Florida