Add more green to the garden this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2023 Hosta and Companion Plant Sale is set for Saturday at the Ayers Farm Farmers Market in Huntsville.

The Hosta Society of North Alabama is a group of people who have a love for hostas. There will be Hosta “Snake Eyes,” which have green leaves with white streaks resembling snake eyes. To learn about other products at the sale, watch the video at the top of this story.

The sale is 8 a.m. - noon. To learn more, click here.

