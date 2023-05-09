48 EXCLUSIVE: Madison families claim contractor took their money for pool project, lawsuit filed

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Madison families claim a pool company left them high and dry.

Robert and Jawana Snyder said they paid Patrick Nolan, owner of Piedmont Pools, a 50% down payment of $46,887 to build a pool in their backyard in February 2022. The Snyder’s said for 11 months, nothing happened, their backyard stayed the same and they eventually sued Nolan.

“We didn’t think this would ever happen to us,” said Jawana. “But you know, you have to tell somebody that a guy stole your money and there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

John and Dana Flynn said they encountered a similar situation with Piedmont Pools in June 2022.

The couple said they saw his ad on Facebook claiming to have materials ready to go for a fiberglass pool. They said after paying a 50% down payment of $46,305, they claim Nolan did not show up.

“We were basically robbed in our own backyard at $46,305,” said Dana Flynn.

The Snyder’s took Nolan to court claiming that he agreed to repay their down payment in 3 installments of $46,887 but has only paid $15,000.

Nolan later responded in court documents denying all allegations and demanding proof.

WAFF 48 searched court records and found two other cases from 2022 from 2 other plaintiffs who also claim their pools were unfinished or not completed properly.

When WAFF 48 contacted Patrick Nolan by phone to ask about the Snyder case. His response was that he wants to share his side of the story on camera.

Nolan’s attorneys told us that they were declining to comment at this time due to ongoing litigation.

The Snyder and Flynn families said their legal battle is not over and they are diving in to see this through in the court system and potentially include criminal charges.

“We would like justice,” said Robert. “It’s embarrassing. And again, it just needs to stop so it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said Dana.

Piedmont Pools currently has an “F” rating based on two unanswered complaints from last year on the BBB’s website.

WAFF 48 contacted the BBB but it would not comment on this specific case.

We will continue to follow this legal process.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.