$30 million renovation, building project announced for Northwest-Shoals CC Phil Campbell campus

Construction and renovation projects are expected to begin in late 2023 or spring 2024.
Construction and renovation projects are expected to begin in late 2023 or spring 2024.(Northwest-Shoals Community College)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A building and campus renovation project for the Northwest-Shoals Community College Phil Campbell campus was announced on Monday.

The $30 million project includes a new building that will connect with the Wallace Administration Building and library. Construction and renovation projects are expected to begin in late 2023 or spring 2024.

“It is past time for our facilities to resemble the amazing education that takes place inside our classrooms every day,” President Dr. Jeff Goodwin said in a statement. “This campus is where community colleges started in our state and we want it to be the model for community colleges moving forward.

The expectations of our students and the way they take classes have changed a lot in the last 60 years. Many of our courses are taken online and through dual enrollment. However, this plan will help us to give our Phil Campbell campus a nice modern look with upgraded technology while maximizing our space in a very efficient way.”

The project will turn the library and another building into classroom and lab space that will house the Associate Degree nursing program.

