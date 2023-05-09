Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two students were arrested at Oakman Middle School Monday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.

A Walker County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Deputy Greg Warren, was working on school property when he was notified by the school administration about a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Deputy Warren and the principal found the firearm and those suspected of being in possession of the firearm. The school’s video surveillance system was used to help in the investigation.

The students are not named due to their age. The sheriff’s office says it has no evidence of any threats to the school at this time.

