What happened to Town Madison’s Margaritaville hotel?

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Five years ago it was announced that a Margaritaville hotel and restaurant would be making its way to North Alabama in the newly developed Town Madison. Now it seems like the project may be lost.

Developer Joey Ceci, of Breland Companies, said the deal with Margaritaville fell through because of the pandemic, supply chain issues and pricing.

“The original deal with Margaritaville unfortunately can’t be done because of those factors but we continue to talk to them monthly trying to look at other options,” Ceci said.

While the original deal is off, Ceci said there is still a possibility that Margaritaville will find a home in Town Madison, but as of right now, there are no definite plans in place for this property.

“We’re not in any kind of a rush,” Ceci said. “This is a wonderful site, it is right here off of the interstate, across the centerfield fence from the most successful minor league team, minor league stadium in the country so whatever we do there is going to be something that everybody is going to be very excited about and something that’s going to be a huge benefit to the community.”

Ceci said that even if he can not make a deal with Margaritaville, whatever is built next to the stadium will be something that the people of North Alabama will be excited about.

“We’re gonna sit on this piece of property, we’re gonna make sure that it’s something we can do right,” Ceci said. “We hope it’s with them, but if it’s not them it’s going to be something that’s a real signature kind of development, signature kind of cherry on top for this whole development that is Town Madison.”

As of right now, there is no sign of cocktails and lazy rivers in the future, so the lot will remain empty until Breland Companies can find the right development plan.

