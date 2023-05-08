‘We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville’ providing a fun environment for all kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville” is a gym in Huntsville that gives children of all ability levels a fun and safe environment to play.

“We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville” has specially-designed sensory play equipment for children to use. The equipment includes a zip line, crash pit, trampoline and so much more!

The Huntsville gym was started by Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker who have two sons. Their one son, Julian, has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, the Tuckers became involved with “We Rock the Spectrum” and helped bring a gym to the community.

To learn more, click here.

