Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

‘We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville’ providing a fun environment for all kids

"We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville" is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for children across the spectrum.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville” is a gym in Huntsville that gives children of all ability levels a fun and safe environment to play.

“We Rock the Spectrum - Huntsville” has specially-designed sensory play equipment for children to use. The equipment includes a zip line, crash pit, trampoline and so much more!

The Huntsville gym was started by Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker who have two sons. Their one son, Julian, has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, the Tuckers became involved with “We Rock the Spectrum” and helped bring a gym to the community.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Devone Modacure, 48, was...
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail