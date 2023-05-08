Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge

Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people on May 2 after a pursuit.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 75 north near Cochran’s Corner. The vehicle did not stop and led the deputy on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the deputy saw someone throw a black object from the vehicle. The pursuit ended in DeKalb County after the vehicle wrecked on County Road 136.

Two people were taken to Marshall Medical South for treatment. Deputies recovered the object thrown from the car. It was a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Aaron Sutherland, 23, was charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, failure to appear on previous charges and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $750,000.

Abby Sebastian, 26, was charged with drug trafficking and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Devone Modacure, 48, was...
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail

Latest News

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two Brewer High School students are working to help...
Two Morgan Co. students working to promote mental health
People in Huntsville gathered at Execuplex Mini Storage Sunday to ship donations overseas to...
People gathered in Huntsville Sunday to ship donations to Ukraine
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two Brewer High School students are working to help...
Morgan County students promoting mental health
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Devone Modacure, 48, was...
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead