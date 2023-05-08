Deals
Two Morgan Co. students working to promote mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two Brewer High School students are working to help their peers by promoting mental health.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two Brewer High School students are working to help their peers by promoting mental health.

Sophomore Alaina Smith and freshman Maddie Brooks have helped students around their county feel comfortable talking openly about depression, grief and life after COVID-19. Smith and Brooks joined WAFF to discuss the work they have done to promote mental health.

Smith and Brooks helped host a Mental Health Fest in the county, the festival was held to help spread awareness of mental health. At the Mental Health Fest, the students put a board up and asked other students to write a goal or a quote for the year on a notecard to post on the wall.

The two students have been going from school to school in the district and county to discuss mental health with other students in the area.

“I have lost a brother due to a tragic car accident last July, so it was nice to be able to teach those kids how I managed with my grief and how I am still managing with my grief because I did not get that,” Brooks said.

