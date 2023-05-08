Tennessee man wanted for 2022 attempted murder arrested in Florida

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man wanted for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in 2022 was arrested Monday in Walton County Florida.

After a year of evading attempted murder charges, Jesse Suggs, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs was arrested at a home on Rock Hill Road in DeFuniak Springs Monday morning.

In April 2022, Suggs allegedly beat his girlfriend, nearly to death and threatened her life and her daughter’s life. The original incident occurred in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

