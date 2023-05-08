Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Tennessee man wanted for 2022 attempted murder arrested in Florida

Jesse Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back...
Jesse Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man wanted for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in 2022 was arrested Monday in Walton County Florida.

After a year of evading attempted murder charges, Jesse Suggs, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs was arrested at a home on Rock Hill Road in DeFuniak Springs Monday morning.

In April 2022, Suggs allegedly beat his girlfriend, nearly to death and threatened her life and her daughter’s life. The original incident occurred in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Suggs was taken to the Walton County Jail Monday morning and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville on May 7, 2023
One killed in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail

Latest News

People in Huntsville gathered at Execuplex Mini Storage Sunday to ship donations overseas to...
People gathered in Huntsville Sunday to ship donations to Ukraine
Deputy chase ends in Falkville
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: suspect fired shots at deputies during stolen vehicle chase
Road upgrades needed in Madison County
Madison County Commissioner: $300M in road projects needed to alleviate area traffic issues
Morgan County deputy chase ends in arrest in Falkville
Morgan County deputy chase ends in arrest in Falkville