Stormy start to the week with a summer-like feel this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have some rain showers and scattered storms on the radar already to start our work and school week, heavy rainfall overnight and this morning has allowed for some ponding to form on the roadways so use caution during the morning commute. 

This morning has more of a summer-like feel to it with temperatures in the 60s and muggy conditions, grab the umbrellas and raincoats to play it safe.  Showers and storms should become more isolated through late morning with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the lower 80s.  There is a chance of seeing some additional pop-up storms into the afternoon hours, these storms can produce frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. 

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with another muggy start to the day on Tuesday, lows will be in the lower 60s.  Tuesday will be another warm and humid day with highs reaching the lower 80s, scattered showers and storms will be expected to develop again through late morning into the afternoon.  Wednesday should be a mainly dry day with a northeast breeze, highs will stay in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. 

Thursday and Friday will be similar to the early part of our week with highs in the 80s, higher humidity and chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

