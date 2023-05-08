Showers & Storms Expected Overnight

Expect mainly dry conditions through the rest of the afternoon with pops of sunshine and highs reaching the lower 80s. There is a chance of seeing some additional pop-up storms as we head into the evening hours, and these storms could produce frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. More widespread rain will be arriving overnight and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. No severe weather is expected, but storms could be on the strong side and as a result, winds could be gusty at times and there is a possibility of pea-sized hail.

We should dry out for the most part by your early morning commute with muggy conditions and temperatures in the lower 60s to kick off your Tuesday. The rest of your Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs reaching the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop again through the afternoon and into the evening, so be sure and keep the rain gear handy at all times. Wednesday should be a mainly dry day with a northeast breeze and highs will stay in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be similar to the early part of our week with highs in the 80s, higher humidity, and chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

