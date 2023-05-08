Deals
People gather in Huntsville to ship donations off to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on local organizations continue to do their part to lend a hand to Ukranians. In Harrisonburg, Village to Village has collected and sent three shipping containers of various donated supplies to Ukraine over the last few months and is preparing to send a fourth.(WHSV)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, people in Huntsville gathered at Execuplex Mini Storage to ship donated goods overseas to Ukraine.

Mila Zsidisin is a Ukrainian-American who has found a love for assisting those in need after her son joined in the country’s fight against Russia.

She says items like medical supplies, crutches, and wheelchairs will be sent to hospitals to assist people affected by the ongoing Ukrainian war.

“I am so greatly impressed of the open hearts of people. And people give everything, they ask ‘we have this, we have that,’ if you need it,” she said.

Zsidisin told us stories of her longstanding relationships with fellow churchgoers and classmates from decades ago who are now stepping up to help transport these goods to Ukraine.

She says there is no middle man like the Red Cross involved, adding these supplies will make it directly to people who need them.

“It’s the chain of volunteering, friendship and supporting. We do our mission from our hearts to people in need,” Zsidisin continued.

Mila will be traveling to Ukraine for three months, where she’s hoping to help volunteer groups on frontline and even meet her son along the way.

