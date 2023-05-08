Deals
One man arrested in Morgan County after multi-state police chase

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near Nashville and ended in Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested and charged Eric Thomas, 29, after he allegedly shot at police during a vehicle chase. Thomas was arrested at a residence on Wilson Mountain Road in Morgan County.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment and then taken to the Morgan County Jail

