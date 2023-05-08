One man arrested in Morgan County after multi-state police chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near Nashville and ended in Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested and charged Eric Thomas, 29, after he allegedly shot at police during a vehicle chase. Thomas was arrested at a residence on Wilson Mountain Road in Morgan County.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment and then taken to the Morgan County Jail

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.