One in custody after multi-state police chase
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near Nashville and ended in Morgan County.
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody after they wrecked and attempted to elude on foot.
This story will be updated once more information is released.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.