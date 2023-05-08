One in custody after multi-state police chase

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near Nashville and ended in Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody after they wrecked and attempted to elude on foot.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.