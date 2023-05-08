Deals
Movement Monday: How to stop nagging back pain

Paul Powell from Stretch Zone talks best stretches to relive back pain.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In another edition of “Movement Monday,” Paul Powell from Stretch Zone is showing you the best ways to relieve that nagging back pain.

One of the causes of back pain can come from sitting a lot, according to Powell. If you would like to learn some tips from Powell, watch the video at the top of this story.

Stretch Zone has multiple locations in North Alabama. Click here to learn more.

