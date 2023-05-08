Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that left one person dead in Huntsville on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Devone Modacure, 48, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument about money.

Modacure was booked in the Madison County Jail.

The spokesperson confirmed one person was shot and killed around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Knight Road.

The United States Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

