Man accused of killing 21-year-old in motorcycle wreck indicted by grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing a 21-year-old woman in a 2022 motorcycle wreck has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury.

The accident happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Road.

The driver of the car, now identified as 50-year-old Travis Garland, was uninjured in the crash but the motorcyclist, now identified as 21-year-old Kathrynn Lively died on the scene.

Garland is charged with Homicide-Murder-non family - other weapon and was released on a $60,000 bond Monday morning.

