Infrastructural changes coming to Northwest-Shoals Community College

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Northwest-Shoals Community College plan to announce building and capital improvement plans and gather feedback from the public Monday.

According to Trent Randolph, Director of Public Relations and Marketing of the Northwest-Shoals Community College, they are planning to enhance the infrastructure at the Phil Campbell Campus.

The campus was formed in 1963 as Northwest Alabama State Junior College, said Randolph. It was the state’s first junior college. Randolph says the campus hasn’t had any major renovations over the years.

During the public meeting, they plan to discuss funding and show community members designs of the campus after construction is complete, according to Randolph. College President Dr. Jeff Goodwin and Alabama House Rep. Jamie Kiel, who is an alumnus of the school, will be speaking.

Randolph says he believes the changes and upgraded technology will improve the learning environment for students.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that when they come to Northwest-Shoals Community College and they come to Phil Campbell Campus, they have... a learning space that they would have experienced in their high school settings.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in building 305 on the Phil Campbell Campus. It is open to anyone in the North Alabama area.

”There’s so many in our community who have graduated from college, and now, their kids come to the college,” said Randolph. “We welcome them all to come give us their feedback as we lay out the plans. We hope that there is a lot of excitement, and they’re very pleased with the building projects and renovations.”

