Driver hits canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver of a vehicle drove through a grassy area in front of Benjamin Davis Elementary School and hit a canopy in Decatur on Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, parents were waiting in the carline when a driver suffered a medical issue and drove through the grassy area and hit a section of the canopy. No student, staff member or parent was injured.

The following video was taken from surveillance cameras at the school. On the left side of the screen, a vehicle is seen driving into the canopy.

The canopy was temporarily repaired and the damaged section will be replaced during the summer. The estimated cost of the damage is $50,000.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

