Driver hits canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur

Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver of a vehicle drove through a grassy area in front of Benjamin Davis Elementary School and hit a canopy in Decatur on Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, parents were waiting in the carline when a driver suffered a medical issue and drove through the grassy area and hit a section of the canopy. No student, staff member or parent was injured.

The following video was taken from surveillance cameras at the school. On the left side of the screen, a vehicle is seen driving into the canopy.

The canopy was temporarily repaired and the damaged section will be replaced during the summer. The estimated cost of the damage is $50,000.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

