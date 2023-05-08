Driver hits canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver of a vehicle drove through a grassy area in front of Benjamin Davis Elementary School and hit a canopy in Decatur on Monday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, parents were waiting in the carline when a driver suffered a medical issue and drove through the grassy area and hit a section of the canopy. No student, staff member or parent was injured.
The following video was taken from surveillance cameras at the school. On the left side of the screen, a vehicle is seen driving into the canopy.
The canopy was temporarily repaired and the damaged section will be replaced during the summer. The estimated cost of the damage is $50,000.
The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
