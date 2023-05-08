Camp to Amp Festival happening Saturday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The second annual Camp to Amp Festival is happening in MidCity on Saturday.

The Camp to Amp Festival celebrates the community through art and music. There will be vendors, musicians, artists, food and more!

The Camp to Amp Festival celebrates the community through art and music. (MidCity)

The festival will be 12-6 p.m. To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.