Camp to Amp Festival happening Saturday in Huntsville

The Camp to Amp Festival will be at MidCity on Saturday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The second annual Camp to Amp Festival is happening in MidCity on Saturday.

The Camp to Amp Festival celebrates the community through art and music. There will be vendors, musicians, artists, food and more!

The festival will be 12-6 p.m. To learn more, click here.

