Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Bringing Neverland to life in Huntsville

"Tinker Bell" will be showing at Fantasy Playhouse May 13-14.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve heard of Peter Pan then you must know Tinker Bell!

“Tinker Bell” tells Tinker Bell’s side of the story about Peter Pan and bringing him to Neverland. However, once Tinker Bell brings Peter Pan to Neverland, she realizes she doesn’t want to share Peter with anyone else.

The show will be performed at the Fantasy Playhouse in Huntsville May 13-14.

To learn more about the production and to purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Devone Modacure, 48, was...
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail