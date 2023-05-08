Bringing Neverland to life in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve heard of Peter Pan then you must know Tinker Bell!

“Tinker Bell” tells Tinker Bell’s side of the story about Peter Pan and bringing him to Neverland. However, once Tinker Bell brings Peter Pan to Neverland, she realizes she doesn’t want to share Peter with anyone else.

The show will be performed at the Fantasy Playhouse in Huntsville May 13-14.

To learn more about the production and to purchase tickets, click here.

