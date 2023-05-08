Deals
Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

