Alabama HB 210, providing exception to MLI for military signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill supporting Mandatory Liability Insurance for Alabamians serving in the military has been signed into law.

House Bill 210, sponsored by Rep. Rhett Marques, R-Enterprise, assists Alabama’s resident military members by providing an exception to the MLI program for military personnel who are Alabama residents currently stationed outside of Alabama. The exception allows Alabama to accept a policy issued in the state of the station as long as it meets Alabama’s minimums.

“With the passage of HB 210, we continue to make Alabama the most military-friendly state in the country,” said Rep. Marques. “It is our standard to make everyday life easier for military families. I’m proud to work with Governor Ivey and my legislative colleagues on this important initiative to give back to those who sacrifice so much.”

According to the governor’s office, Alabama military residents temporarily stationed outside of Alabama were previously required to maintain an Alabama MLI policy in addition to an MLI policy in the state of their temporary duty station. This resulted in these military members having to choose specific policies that satisfied Alabama and the other jurisdiction’s laws, carry two policies on the same vehicle or move the vehicle registration from Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she is proud to continue supporting Alabama’s men and women in the military.

“Alabama has a proud history of supporting the men and women who protect our country, and as governor, I have actively sought ways to make our state even more friendly to our active servicemen, veterans and their families,” said Gov. Ivey. “Providing a Mandatory Liability Insurance exception for Alabamians serving outside the state is a common-sense reform that allows our men and women in uniform to hold on to more of their hard-earned money. I will always stand up for those who serve our country and am proud to sign this bill into law.”

Under current law, all motor vehicles registered in this state must continually maintain an active Alabama minimum motor vehicle liability insurance policy.

