96-year-old woman killed in Cullman Co. multi-vehicle wreck

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday night claimed the life of a 96-year-old woman.

Ruth Graves, 96 of Bremen, was critically injured when the 1997 Ford F150 she was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hunter Sims, 30 of Northport.

After this collision Graves’ Ford struck the 2012 Honda Accord driven by Samuel Adkins, 21 of Madison. Adkins’ Honda was then struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Javon Young, 21 of Birmingham.

Graves was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of this crash and was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The crash happened on I-65 near Cullman County 436, three miles south of Cullman.

