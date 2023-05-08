Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

96-year-old woman killed in Cullman Co. multi-vehicle wreck

(Live 5 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday night claimed the life of a 96-year-old woman.

Ruth Graves, 96 of Bremen, was critically injured when the 1997 Ford F150 she was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hunter Sims, 30 of Northport.

After this collision Graves’ Ford struck the 2012 Honda Accord driven by Samuel Adkins, 21 of Madison. Adkins’ Honda was then struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Javon Young, 21 of Birmingham.

Graves was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of this crash and was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The crash happened on I-65 near Cullman County 436, three miles south of Cullman.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modacure was arrested and charged with murder after shooting killing someone on Knight Road.
Man arrested after Huntsville shooting leaves one dead
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail

Latest News

Eric Thomas was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-65 that began near...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect fired shots at deputies during stolen vehicle chase
According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a person is in custody...
One in custody after multi-state police chase
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and two Brewer High School students are working to help...
Two Morgan Co. students working to promote mental health
Aaron Sutherland and Abby Sebastian.
Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge