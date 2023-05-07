Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

One killed in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville on May 7, 2023
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville on May 7, 2023(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville Sunday evening.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, one person was shot and killed around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.

Police say the shooting occurred on Knight Road near Hood Road.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), divers...
One dead after car crashes into Blackwell Swamp Saturday
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Ashton Elliott appears in Madison County Court on March 1, 2023
Madison Co. murder suspect has house arrest restrictions loosened
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers

Latest News

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail
Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, an official with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced...
Limestone Co. Sheriff captures inmate who left work detail
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Another warm, muggy Sunday; thunderstorms expected later in the day
Good morning! It’s another warm day with temperatures in the 80s. Thunderstorms are expected...
Another warm, muggy Sunday; thunderstorms expected later in the day