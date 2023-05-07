One killed in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville Sunday evening.
According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, one person was shot and killed around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville.
Police say the shooting occurred on Knight Road near Hood Road.
