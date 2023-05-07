Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for inmate who left work detail

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly walked off a work detail.

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Carwile walked off a work detail outside of the Limestone County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding Carwile is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

