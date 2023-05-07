Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Another warm & muggy day | Thunderstorms expected later today & evening

First Alert Weather
Good morning! Another warm day with temps in the 80s. Thunderstorms expected late-day and...
Good morning! Another warm day with temps in the 80s. Thunderstorms expected late-day and evening. Heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity. Another round of thunderstorms for Monday. Temps in the 80s. And once again, storms will produce heavy rain & gusty winds. More showers and storms Tuesday and after a break Wednesday, the week will end with more showers and storms Thursday & Friday. Temps in the 80s all week and heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity through Friday. Early call for next weekend, still a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, with the chance for rain dropping for Mother's Day. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Another warm day with temps in the 80s. Thunderstorms expected late-day and evening. Heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity. Another round of thunderstorms for Monday. Temps in the 80s. And once again, storms will produce heavy rain & gusty winds. More showers and storms Tuesday and after a break Wednesday, the week will end with more showers and storms Thursday & Friday. Temps in the 80s all week and heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity through Friday. Early call for next weekend, still a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, with the chance for rain dropping for Mother’s Day. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), divers...
One dead after car crashes into Blackwell Swamp Saturday
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Owner of killer Red Bay dogs released from jail
School system records showed Lt. Col. Michael Snyder resigned in March after multiple school...
Decatur JROTC instructor resigns after allegedly allowing two students to fight
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

Much warmer with increasing humidity for today and Sunday. Sun will pop at times and the chance...
Warmer & More Humid this Weekend
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
4 Day Forecast
Warm and Muggy Ahead!
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Friday weather forecast