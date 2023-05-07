Another warm & muggy day | Thunderstorms expected later today & evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Another warm day with temps in the 80s. Thunderstorms expected late-day and evening. Heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity. Another round of thunderstorms for Monday. Temps in the 80s. And once again, storms will produce heavy rain & gusty winds. More showers and storms Tuesday and after a break Wednesday, the week will end with more showers and storms Thursday & Friday. Temps in the 80s all week and heavy rain & gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity through Friday. Early call for next weekend, still a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, with the chance for rain dropping for Mother’s Day. High temps in the 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

