Warmer & More Humid this Weekend

First Alert Weather
Much warmer with increasing humidity for today and Sunday. Sun will pop at times and the chance for rain remains low until later in the day and night Sunday. Close to 80° today, well into the 80s for Sunday. The chance for showers and storms remains in the forecast for all of next week. Temps in the 80s, muggy conditions expected. When it does rain, the rainfall will be heavy at times, but not one day features an all-day “washout”.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Much warmer with increasing humidity for today and Sunday. Sun will pop at times and the chance for rain remains low until later in the day and night Sunday. Close to 80° today, well into the 80s for Sunday. The chance for showers and storms remains in the forecast for all of next week. Temps in the 80s, muggy conditions expected. When it does rain, the rainfall will be heavy at times, but not one day features an all-day “washout”.

