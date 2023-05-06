Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark

Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition. (Source: WESH, SUDDEN STRIKE OFFSHORE ADVENTURES, GREATER FARALLONES NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY WEBSITE, VIEWER VIDEO, SCOTT HOUSEL, CNN)
By Senait Gebregiorgis
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Some anglers got the experience of a lifetime near Daytona Beach in Florida.

They hooked a great white shark.

Captain Scott Housel said it happened on Wednesday when he took a group out on a fishing trip.

He said it was a usual calm morning for his customers aboard a charter fishing boat until the shark was spotted.

Housel owns and operates Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures and said the shark was circling the boat for about 20 minutes.

“All of a sudden he [the shark] hit one of the lines and I’m not really sure whether we caught him, or he caught us,” Housel said. “But we ended up going for about a two-mile ride.”

According to Housel, the shark was about four feet below the surface and located about 20 miles off the coast.

“Everybody pretty much had an opportunity to kind of feel the strength. I’ve been fishing out here since 1989 and this is the seventh great white I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Marine experts have classified great whites as vulnerable due to a population that’s declined over the years.

Housel said he knows his customers will never forget this experience.

“They’re very majestic,” he said.

And he hopes sharing this story will inspire others.

“You just never know what you’re going to see out here. Respect the ocean, enjoy it,” Housel said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers
Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Owner of killer Red Bay dogs released from jail

Latest News

People react as they watch a horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in...
Kentucky Derby races on amid 7th death, scratched favorite
GREGORY HILL
Martin indicted on attempted murder charge of Decatur Police officer
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark.
Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey