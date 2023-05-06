TVA releases after action report following December outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with TVA released the after action report related to mass outages near the Holiday weekend in 2022.

Thousands across the Southeast were asked to limit their power usage and others lost their power temporarily to rolling blackouts. The report goes into detail on why this happened, and what the plan is going forward.

Winter Storm

According to the report, TVA officials prepared for the winter storm but did not anticipate the strength of the cold weather. The report says “the storm’s speed and intensity exceeded forecasts and TVA’s efforts.”

Temperatures across the Southeast reached single digits, causing thousands to crank their heat up. TVA officials said this was a record-breaking day for power demand. The company supplied 740 gigawatt-hours in one day.

Communication

The report claims TVA has room to improve when it comes to communicating during a weather event like December’s. This includes communication between the power distributor but also includes communication from the company to its customers.

The report says, “The flow of information, both internally across the organization and externally with customers, stakeholders, and the public, was not timely or fully effective, which resulted in inconsistent messaging and lack of situational awareness and expectations, and slow internal coordination, approvals and stakeholder responses.”

What’s Next?

The report claims TVA is investing billions into power expansion. The report says, “Fiscal Year 2014 and 2022, TVA invested $18 billion in capacity expansion and base capital, including about $1 billion a year, to maintain existing assets. Between 2023 and 2027, TVA will invest $12 billion for capacity expansion and base capital.”

TVA also promises to build new facilities, with more power coming to Colbert County by late 2023.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.