One dead after car crashes into Blackwell Swamp Saturday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday morning after a car crashed into Blackwell Swamp.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a call regarding a car driving into the swamp came in at 10:13 a.m.

Webster said a crew is working to remove the vehicle from the swamp. Webster also said divers confirmed the death this morning.

