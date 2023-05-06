One dead after car crashes into Blackwell Swamp Saturday
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday morning after a car crashed into Blackwell Swamp.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a call regarding a car driving into the swamp came in at 10:13 a.m.
Webster said a crew is working to remove the vehicle from the swamp. Webster also said divers confirmed the death this morning.
