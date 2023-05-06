Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies...
This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies resort on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Aurora, Colo. Six people were hurt, two critically, when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at the resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said. (Aurora Fire Rescue via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six people were hurt — two critically — when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado on Saturday, fire officials said.

There were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Large metal ductwork and mechanical parts that were mounted on the ceiling crashed down upon the pool deck and into the water, covering nearly the entire area of the pool, agency spokeswoman Sherri-Jo Stowell said.

The victims suffered injuries that ranged from penetrating wounds and cuts to “injuries consistent with being crushed,” she said. She declined to release ages of the victims, citing department policy.

Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort, running up and down its stairs for physical training, when the collapse happened.

An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

The resort will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse and will be responsible for keeping guests out of the pool area, Oughton said.

The resort and convention center has more than 1,000 rooms, a water park and meeting spaces.

Aurora officials said they expect a thorough investigation and thanked first responders.

“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred,” city spokesman Ryan S. Luby said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers
Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Owner of killer Red Bay dogs released from jail

Latest News

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall
Shoppers hear 'loud banging' during mall shooting
FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and...
Teachers union OKs deal with Los Angeles school district