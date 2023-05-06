Martin indicted on attempted murder charge of Decatur Police officer

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County grand jury has issued an attempted murder indictment against Gregory Martin Hill, 8 months after he was caught on camera hitting a police officer with his Jeep.

Video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

As we reported last August, Jack Brown was off duty when he saw a man park a Jeep in front of his home on 11th Street Southeast. Brown approached the driver to see if he needed help. According to court records, Brown claims the driver - Gregory Hill - began curing at him. He then got in the Jeep, backed into a car, hit a mailbox and started driving towards Brown. Witnesses say he missed and hit a tree. Brown went into his home to get handcuffs and a weapon. When he came out, he claims Hill again tried to run over him. Brown fired shots towards the Jeep but did not hit Hill. Hill then hit Brown’s legs with the Jeep. A witness had arrived on scene by now and helped Brown pin Hill down until other officers arrived.

Nearly two dozen Decatur Police officers are listed as witnesses on the indictment, along with six neighbors from 11th Street.

No trial date has been set at this time.

