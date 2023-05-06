Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Martin indicted on attempted murder charge of Decatur Police officer

GREGORY HILL
GREGORY HILL(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County grand jury has issued an attempted murder indictment against Gregory Martin Hill, 8 months after he was caught on camera hitting a police officer with his Jeep.

Video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect

As we reported last August, Jack Brown was off duty when he saw a man park a Jeep in front of his home on 11th Street Southeast. Brown approached the driver to see if he needed help. According to court records, Brown claims the driver - Gregory Hill - began curing at him. He then got in the Jeep, backed into a car, hit a mailbox and started driving towards Brown. Witnesses say he missed and hit a tree. Brown went into his home to get handcuffs and a weapon. When he came out, he claims Hill again tried to run over him. Brown fired shots towards the Jeep but did not hit Hill. Hill then hit Brown’s legs with the Jeep. A witness had arrived on scene by now and helped Brown pin Hill down until other officers arrived.

Nearly two dozen Decatur Police officers are listed as witnesses on the indictment, along with six neighbors from 11th Street.

No trial date has been set at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers
Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Owner of killer Red Bay dogs released from jail

Latest News

The rides will be available for anyone needing a ride in Limestone and Madison counties. Rides...
Alabama NAACP to offer rides to Limestone Co., Madison Co. voting locations Tuesday
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), divers...
One dead after car crashes into Blackwell Swamp Saturday
Former R.A. Hubbard student reflects on 2022 school change ahead of graduation
Former R.A. Hubbard student reflects on time spent in new school
Former R.A. Hubbard student reflects on 2022 school change ahead of graduation
Former R.A. Hubbard student reflects on 2022 school change ahead of graduation