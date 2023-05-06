Former R.A. Hubbard student reflects on time spent in new school

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - As many students across the Tennessee Valley get ready to turn their tassels, some will be doing it at a brand new school.

R.A. Hubbard High in North Courtland closed at the end of last school year, sending all students to different schools in the county.

17-year-old Ja’pashia McCoy was a junior at the time, and she said she is now excited to walk across the stage at her new high school, Hatton High, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I didn’t feel comfortable going to the school at all”, said McCoy. She said it was heartbreaking to learn the news of her school’s closure.

“We were like family,” said McCoy, “Everyone knew everyone. We just kind of bonded well together.”

The predominantly black school was shut down last school year due to declining enrollment in the wake of a desegregation order.

Those students were sent to different schools in the district such as Hatton High and East Lawrence High which are predominantly white schools. Parents, and students, like McCoy, felt this would be problematic, but she says that wasn’t the case.

“For us black students, going to a white school is hard for us,” said McCoy, “But they welcomed us black students there and they just love us a whole together.”

Another reason for shutting down RA Hubbard was the cost to run the facility. Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Jon Smith said the nearly $1 million dollars saved will go back into schools in the district.

“When all this came about, there were hard feelings. And that’s understandable,” said Dr. Smith, " But we’re trying to do what’s best for children, and best for our students and give them high-quality education. That’s our goal.”

McCoy said she was number one in her class at Hubbard, and her great grades continued throughout her time at Hatton.

Superintendent Smith said the county is looking into possibly building 10 to 12 more classrooms at Hatton High to accommodate the growth.

As for R.A. Hubbard, the district has yet to decide what to do with the building.

