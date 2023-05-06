Alabama NAACP to offer rides to Limestone Co., Madison Co. voting locations Tuesday
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP announced Friday that it would be offering rides to the polls Tuesday.
The rides will be available for anyone needing a ride in Limestone and Madison counties. Rides will be available between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
To arrange a ride, call the office at 256-444-1300.
