Alabama NAACP to offer rides to Limestone Co., Madison Co. voting locations Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP announced Friday that it would be offering rides to the polls Tuesday.

The rides will be available for anyone needing a ride in Limestone and Madison counties. Rides will be available between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To arrange a ride, call the office at 256-444-1300.

