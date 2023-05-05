‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville mom surprised her two daughters with the Christmas present of a lifetime last year: tickets to the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour in Nashville on Friday, May 5. What would’ve been the girls’ first concert ever, seeing their favorite artist then turned into a nightmare, when just two days before the show, the seller backed out of selling the tickets.

Now, though, their luck has changed.

Aimee Martin won “Mom of the Year” when she surprised her 11 and 7-year-old daughters with their first concert tickets to the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour. When she purchased the tickets on StubHub in November she had a confirmation email sent to her immediately.

“On Christmas day as soon as my girls opened the gift, the conversation started about what are we going to wear, what ‘era’ are we going to be, what are the color schemes, what are the outfits. We were so excited,” said Martin.

She took off work and even got a hotel room for Friday night in Nashville. Martin’s friend asked for them to stay with her or she would’ve been out an additional $500.

“For the past six months, we have believed that we were attending the concert. However on Wednesday, May 3, less than 48 hours before the concert on Friday in Nashville, I got an email from StubHub that said ‘unfortunately your seller cant provide the tickets,’” Martin said.

Martin said she rushed to customer service for help but kept getting the run around on every call.

“They did say however your tickets are guaranteed so everything is fine so click this link and find alternative tickets, however when I went to the link it said there were no suitable options for me,” said Martin.

When Martin bought the tickets, they were already pricey: around $600 a piece. Now, tickets are going for more than $1,200 each. StubHub said her best option was to get a full refund in 7 to 10 days.

“I told them over and over again that I don’t want the money, I just want our seats, and I feel like this is your responsibility to make right. Just replace it and eat the difference of cost, because I was guaranteed seats,” said Martin.

StubHub is a resale site, so the tickets they offer are from third-party sellers. The Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee said legally, the seller can decide not to sell the tickets.

“So, if I had tickets I wanted to sell I could go to StubHub and put those out and someone could purchase them. StubHub tries to go through and confirm all of that, but that’s a little funny when you’ve got tickets and you think you’ve got them, and then day or two before they get ripped out,” said Tony Binkley, CEO and President of the BBB.

StubHub’s website states it’s okay to list tickets you own but don’t have in your possession yet, as long as you’re absolutely certain you will have them on the date you give when listing the tickets.

All that frustration ended Friday, the day of the concert, when StubHub reached out to the family. StubHub representatives also let WVLT News know what was happening.

“Reaching out from StubHub. We saw your story on the Taylor Swift tickets for tonight’s show that were revoked for a Knoxville family. I wanted to let you know that we are looking into the issue and will get back to you on a resolution for the family,” Megan Buckley with StubHub said. “We want to stress that this experience was not up to StubHub’s customer service standards, and we appreciate your story bringing this issue to our attention.”

StubHub added in a statement that they had reached out to Martin and offered her a full refund for the lost tickets, along with replacement tickets free of charge.

The StubHub FanProtect Guarantee is in place to protect buyers. It ensures that a ticket buyer will get in the door, and if any issue occurs, we’ll find an equivalent or better ticket, or provide a full refund but our priority is always to get our customers in the door. In Ms. Martin’s case, we regret that this did not unfold as it should have but we have ultimately fulfilled our guarantee and have provided better replacement tickets for her at no cost and have also refunded her for her initial purchase due to this difficult experience. We can confirm they have the tickets and are ready to attend Taylor Swift’s show in Nashville tonight.

Friday, Martin let WVLT News know she was on her way to Nashville with her daughters.

