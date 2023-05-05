Deals
Warm and Muggy Ahead!

By Brad Travis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Another round of showers will be possible overnight into Saturday morning.  We are only expecting a few showers and no major issues or long delays to outdoor plans.   It will be a warm and muggy weekend with highs near 80 Saturday and in the middle 80s Sunday. The chance for a few showers and storms will remain in the forecast but many area may stay dry this weekend. An unsettled weather pattern continues into much of next week with scattered showers and storms possible each and every day.  I don’t see any particular day being a complete washout.

