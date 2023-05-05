Scattered showers today, mainly around noon into the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, scattered showers, possible thunderstorm and cool. Low to mid 60s. Tonight, showers. Upper 50s. Saturday, some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorm. Much warmer and more humid. Near 80°. Saturday night, an isolated shower or storm. Low 60s. Sunday, much like Saturday with some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorms. Around 80°. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely and the chance for rain will remain high for Monday. High temps Monday in the low to mid 80s. A chance of rain each day Tuesday through Friday. A warm and humid week with temps well into the 80s.

