Scattered showers today, mainly around noon into the afternoon

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, scattered showers, possible thunderstorm and cool. Low to mid 60s....
Good morning! For today, scattered showers, possible thunderstorm and cool. Low to mid 60s. Tonight, showers. Upper 50s. Saturday, some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorm. Much warmer and more humid. Near 80°. Saturday night, an isolated shower or storm. Low 60s. Sunday, much like Saturday with some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorms. Around 80°. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely and the chance for rain will remain high for Monday. High temps Monday in the low to mid 80s. A chance of rain each day Tuesday through Friday. A warm and humid week with temps well into the 80s.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, scattered showers, possible thunderstorm and cool. Low to mid 60s. Tonight, showers. Upper 50s. Saturday, some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorm. Much warmer and more humid. Near 80°. Saturday night, an isolated shower or storm. Low 60s. Sunday, much like Saturday with some sun at times mixed with showers/thunderstorms. Around 80°. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely and the chance for rain will remain high for Monday. High temps Monday in the low to mid 80s. A chance of rain each day Tuesday through Friday. A warm and humid week with temps well into the 80s.

