Saturn 1B bill tabled due to language about monuments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bill that would replace or replicate the Saturn 1B rocket on I-65 in Ardmore has been tabled due to language included about Alabama monuments.

The bill, introduced by State Senator Tom Butler, would not only replace the rocket but also make adjustments to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.

Senator Butler says the language added about Alabama monuments was added in committee without his knowledge.

The State Governmental Affairs Committee discussed the bill on Wednesday, where Senator Butler decided to table the bill because he only wants it to be about saving Saturn 1B.

Concerned citizen Steven Thornton said he supports legislation to save the rocket and hopes lawmakers will consider what the rocket means for the state of Alabama.

“This is really the heart of what we’re asking for, understanding,” Thornton said. “We are proposing to destroy an icon of the State of Alabama and a precious national asset without really understanding what its condition is.”

Thornton added that if the rocket does come down, it will be reduced to pieces.

“If the rocket comes down the rocket will be destroyed. It will be gone forever,” Thornton said. “We are simply asking, is that really necessary? The answer seems to be no, but I do not think it’s unreasonable to ask to learn the answers, the honest answers to those questions.”

Senator Butler told WAFF 48 News that he will rework the bill and reintroduce it on Wednesday.

