Rain returns Friday.

First Alert Forecast
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Clouds will increase tonight with some light showers expected in the morning.  By Noon Friday we will likely see a round of showers and thunderstorms that will be capable of very heavy rain and gusty winds.  Another round of showers will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning.  This round is not looking as robust as it did in the forecast earlier in the week.  It will be a warm and muggy weekend with highs near 80 and a chance for a few showers and storms. An unsettled weather pattern continues into much of next week with scattered showers and storms possible each and every day.  I don’t see any particular day being a complete washout.

