Owner of killer Red Bay dogs released from jail

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the pack of dogs that killed two women in Red Bay in 2022, has been released from the Franklin County Jail.

On April 29, 2022, Michelle Seeks was attacked by a pack of dogs while walking along County Hwy. 11. She initially survived the attack but succumbed to her injuries three months later on July 12.

On April 30, 2022, Franklin County/Marion County/Colbert County Health Department employee, Summer Beard, visited Dowdy’s home to make contact with her. Beard was attacked by the same pack of dogs and her body was found outside of her car.

Dowdy was arrested and indicted on two counts of Manslaughter in May 2022. While out on bond Dowdy was arrested on July 10 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She then had her bond revoked on the possession charges and filed a not-guilty plea on Oct. 10, 2022.

On May 4, 2023, Dowdy filed a motion to reinstate her bond because she is in need of emergency medical care for her long-term medical condition and to pursue rehabilitation. The motion does not disclose what the medical condition is.

Circuit Judge Brian Hamilton granted the motion and continued the pretrial conference and trial. Dowdy’s pretrial conference was initially schedule fr March 23 and the trial was set to begin on April 10.

