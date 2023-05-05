Monroe Road to closed for 4 months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monroe Road between Pulaski Pike and Mt. Lebanon Road will be closed for four months for road improvements.

Weather permitting, the road work will begin on May 9 at 9 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured around Patterson Lane and Mt. Lebanon. Motorists are being asked to travel through the area with caution and to obey all signage.

