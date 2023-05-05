Deals
Monroe Road to closed for 4 months

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monroe Road between Pulaski Pike and Mt. Lebanon Road will be closed for four months for road improvements.

Weather permitting, the road work will begin on May 9 at 9 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured around Patterson Lane and Mt. Lebanon. Motorists are being asked to travel through the area with caution and to obey all signage.

Motorists will be detoured around Patterson Lane and Mt. Lebanon.
Motorists will be detoured around Patterson Lane and Mt. Lebanon.(CH)

