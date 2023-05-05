Deals
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years

Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The drive-through zoo that was home to many “exotic and endangered” animals has closed after 30 years of operation.

Harmony Park Safari was a mix of a drive-through zoo with some hands-on animal encounters. There were a variety of animals you could see and you could even feed some.

If you call the park’s phone number, the answering machine confirms the park has closed after 30 years. According to a spokesperson for the United States Department of Agriculture, the park still has an active certification.

There was an incident in 2017 at the park when a 9-year-old girl was attacked by a kangaroo. The child had to get 14 stitches in her head because of the attack and a lawsuit was filed.

Child attacked by kangaroo at north AL animal park

This story will be updated once further information is released.

