Fort Payne man indicted on a dozen child porn charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible underage pornographic material at a residence on County Road 659 in Fort Payne.

According to deputies, James Robert Ball, 30, was charged with 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Nov. 10, 2021.

“I would like to thank Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for working so diligently and getting this case solved so quickly, protecting our children will always be our top priority. Child pornography is a despicable crime that affects all members of society and it will not be tolerated,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

