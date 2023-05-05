Financial Friday: Shopping for a car when interest rates are high

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re shopping for a car, truck, or SUV and haven’t bought a vehicle in several years, you may be in for a surprise when applying for an auto loan.

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to help fight inflation on May 3. In turn, this can impact auto loan rates. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd explained how this could impact anyone shopping for a car.

“A car is a need, not a want,” Lloyd said. “So if you are looking for a new or used car, there are things you can do to make sure your payments are manageable.”

Here are other tips she recommends before even stepping foot on a car lot:

Do your research: If you’re interested in a certain vehicle, look it up either on If you’re interested in a certain vehicle, look it up either on Kelley Blue Book or National Automobile Dealers Association . These sites allow you to search for a vehicle and find “Fair Market Value” so you don’t overpay.

Get Preapproved for an auto loan: This gives you leverage at the dealership. It also helps you set a realistic budget for your car purchase, because it lets you know how much you can borrow and at what interest rate.

Prioritize your needs: Yes, a sunroof, leather seats, and high-tech gadgets are really nice. But do you need all of that to get to work? If you can’t afford these amenities, it may be wise to scale back your wants and focus on what you need. The sunroof can wait until you can afford it.

