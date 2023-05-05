Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Financial Friday: Shopping for a car when interest rates are high

If you’re shopping for a car, truck, or SUV and haven’t bought a vehicle in several years, you may be in for a surprise when applying for an auto loan.
By Haley Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re shopping for a car, truck, or SUV and haven’t bought a vehicle in several years, you may be in for a surprise when applying for an auto loan.

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to help fight inflation on May 3. In turn, this can impact auto loan rates. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd explained how this could impact anyone shopping for a car.

“A car is a need, not a want,” Lloyd said. “So if you are looking for a new or used car, there are things you can do to make sure your payments are manageable.”

Here are other tips she recommends before even stepping foot on a car lot:

  • Do your research: If you’re interested in a certain vehicle, look it up either on Kelley Blue Book or National Automobile Dealers Association. These sites allow you to search for a vehicle and find “Fair Market Value” so you don’t overpay.
  • Get Preapproved for an auto loan: This gives you leverage at the dealership. It also helps you set a realistic budget for your car purchase, because it lets you know how much you can borrow and at what interest rate.
  • Prioritize your needs: Yes, a sunroof, leather seats, and high-tech gadgets are really nice. But do you need all of that to get to work? If you can’t afford these amenities, it may be wise to scale back your wants and focus on what you need. The sunroof can wait until you can afford it.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during...
18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County
Dusty Jaynes.
Florence man arrested on rape charge

Latest News

Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years
Says this was the only outcome
Former Lauderdale Co. Sheriff speaks on Casey White's guilty plea
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers